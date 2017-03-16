An actor who starred in the “Power Rangers” TV series pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in the stabbing death of his roommate in 2015.

Ricardo Medina, 38, of Green Valley, California, faced 26 years to life in prison if convicted of murder. Instead, the actor will face six years in prison at his sentencing on March 30 in Antelope Valley Superior Court.

Medina was accused of stabbing the roommate, 36-year-old Josh Sutter, with a samurai sword in an argument over Medina’s girlfriend on Jan. 31, 2015. Medina claimed he acted in self defense, and prosecutors waited a year before filing a murder charge.

In court, Josh Sutter’s father, Donald Sutter, denied that his son could have been the aggressor. “Josh don’t have that in his heart to attack anybody,” he said.

At a preliminary hearing in October, prosecutors played a 911 recording in which Medina could be heard talking to Sutter after the stabbing: “Damn it, Josh. Why did you do this, man. Why did you make me do this?”

Medina appeared in 40 episodes of “Power Rangers Wild Force” as Cole Evans in 2002, and returned to the franchise in 2011, appearing in 24 episodes of “Power Rangers Samurai.” His other acting credits include a 2003 episode of “E.R.” and a 2004 episode of “CSI: Miami.”