Hulu Nabs Rerun Rights to Starz Drama ‘Power’

Hulu has picked up off-network streaming rights to the Starz drama “Power.”

Hulu has the show’s first two seasons available immediately, with season three coming later this year. The fourth season of the Lionsgate TV crime drama, toplined by Omari Hardwick, is set to bow June 25 on Starz.

“Power” ranks among the most-watched shows on the major pay TV outlets — HBO, Showtime, Starz and Epix — with an average of 8 million viewers per episodes across all platforms, per Starz.

“As one of the biggest shows on television today, ‘Power’ undoubtedly appeals to the Hulu audience and we cannot wait to bring the series to our viewers,” said Lisa Holme, Hulu’s Head of Content Acquisition. “Lionsgate has been a longtime partner and this new agreement continues to drive forward our efforts to build one of the most robust libraries of content in the market.”

The deal marks a rare example of older episodes of a premium TV series becoming available on an outside SVOD platform while still running as a current series on its original network. Starz will continue to have full stacking rights to all seasons of “Power” on its various on-demand platforms.

“This deal is sure to generate new fans for ‘Power’ on both Starz and Hulu, and it’s a testament to the quality of Starz premium programming,” said Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide TV and digital distribution.

“Power” was renewed for seasons four and five last year. Series creator Courtney Kemp is showrunner and exec producer along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon.