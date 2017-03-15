Picking a fight with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson may not be a great idea — after all, the rapper claims he has been shot nine times — but one of his most recent spats has turned out to be staged.

Back in August 2016, Jackson kicked up a fuss on Instagram about one of his scenes in the show “Power,” which featured a full-frontal shot of the rapper and actor. In a now-deleted post, Jackson launched an expletive-laden rant at showrunner Courtney Kemp, accusing the show of having displayed his private parts without his consent. He even brought his “auntie G money” into the debate, claiming that watching the scene had “traumatized” her.

My Auntie G money, 😆 just called me and said man what the fuck did i just watch 😳 she's traumatized. She said she had to get up twice. #EFFENVODKA A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 7, 2016 at 8:11pm PDT

Kemp responded defiantly, reminding Jackson who was boss on the show by posting a still of her Executive Producer credit with the caption, “I’ll just leave that there.”

I'll just leave that there. @50cent A post shared by Courtney Kemp (@courtneyakemp) on Aug 6, 2016 at 6:31pm PDT

But now, in an interview with Refinery29, Kemp has revealed that the beef was manufactured to create more buzz around the show.

“It’s all bulls—! 50 and I are extremely close, so all that social media drama? It’s just for the show,” Kemp divulged. “People truly believed that he did not know his d— was going to be on camera. I couldn’t believe it! Do you know how long we had to prepare for that shot? Of course he knew. The whole thing just gave us so much more buzz and helped me realize how we can use social media to our advantage. 50 Cent is a brilliant marketer.”

In the interview, Kemp also addressed diversity in Hollywood, being a female showrunner, and choosing between her family and her career.

Kemp, who became known through her writing credits on shows like “The Good Wife,” revealed she believes that when it comes to having high-powered jobs like being a showrunner and raising children at the same time, women “can’t have it all.”

“What I’m about to say won’t be popular, but it’s true: If being a television showrunner is the job you want, and you are a woman, I would not suggest you have children,” Kemp said. “The reality is that you just can not do both well. There’s this idea that you can have it all, but in my opinion, you can’t — not if you’re a perfectionist.”