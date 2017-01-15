“Portlandia” has been renewed for an eighth and final season.

Season 8 will air in 2018, marking the end of the IFC series that stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.

The announcement of the series’ end was made by IFC president and general manager, Jennifer Caserta, on Saturday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

“Portlandia” is currently in the midst of its seventh season, which kicked off earlier this month.

During the TCA press tour panel with stars Armisen and Brownstein, plus co-creator Jonathan Krisel, reporters asked what went into the decision to end the show. The panelists delicately answered the question, strangely seeming as if they want to keep the door open.

“I think we barely decided to do that,” said Krisel when asked why he decided to end the show. “Season 8 seemed like, ‘Okay, we’ve done a lot.’ We’re not getting to a stage where we’re not bored with it. We still love it…it seems scary to say it’s over.”

Krisel added, “We’ll work together. There are other outlets.”

Armisen commented, “For us, it seemed like a way to figure out a way to have a beginning, a middle and an ending.”

Brownstein echoed Armisen’s thoughts about having a contained and complete story, adding, “In some ways, just trying to create a container for something that has edges, in terms of intentions…I think in terms of the creation of art, it’s nice to put parameters around it. I think it helps to keep it pointed.”

“I think nothing ever really ends anyway,” Brownstein teased.

“Portlandia” was co-created by Armisen, Brownstein and Krisel. The trio all seres as executive producers, writers and directors. “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels also executive produces. IFC’s flagship show, the sketch comedy show debuted in early 2011 and has won an Emmy and Peabody Award.