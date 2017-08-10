Pop Hires IFC Vet Kent Rees as Chief Marketing Officer

The CBS-Lionsgate owned cable network Pop has hired Kent Rees to fill the newly created position of chief marketing officer, Variety has learned.

Rees will begin at Pop starting Aug. 14, reporting to Pop president Brad Schwartz. He will oversee Pop’s brand strategy, creative and research in addition to consumer, ad sales and affiliate marketing. He will lead Pop’s digital business, as the network looks to further engage viewers across social media and emerging platforms.

“It is rare that you get to add such an accomplished media crusader, brand-builder and digital innovator to your executive team,” said Schwartz. “Kent has a demonstrated track record of building disruptive channels, break-through multi-platform brands and award-winning creative. As we leap from emerging network to prominent media brand, there is truly nobody better to help get us there. We are lucky to have him join our extraordinary team.”

Most recently, Rees served as the executive vice president and general manger at Pivot TV. He also oversaw successful launches of “Please Like Me,” “Fortitude,” the Emmy-winning “Hit Record on TV” and over 10 other original programs across all platforms. He also created award-winning digital content in support of network initiatives in addition to his management of the Pivot.tv marketing strategy.

“I am really excited to join Pop at this moment in time,” Rees said. “It’s a fast-growing network with a lot of momentum already built. I look forward to accelerating the brand and digital growth as we prepare for a terrific slate of original programming in the near future. I love the energy that Pop brings to the brand and the viewer experience. It’s just a blast to watch.”

Rees also served as senior vice president of marketing at IFC, where he led the network’s notable rebrand as “Always On. Slightly Off” and drove the record-setting launch of the Peabody-winning “Portlandia” and other brand-defining shows and digital content.

Prior to Pivot, Rees was the head of marketing for Bedrocket Media Ventures, where he led brand and digital marketing for a series of YouTube channels. He also served as executive vice president of marketing and creative services for Current TV, where he launched “Countdown with Keith Olbermann” with record ratings across all demos.

Rees is a graduate of New York University and former Promax BDA board member. He is married with with two children, with the family hailing from New Jersey.