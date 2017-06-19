Former Pinewood Chief Ivan Dunleavy Joins ‘Doctor Who’ VFX Firm Milk

Ivan Dunleavy has joined Milk as chairman as the U.K.-based VFX firm raises new finance and scales up.

Milk has been more involved in TV than film, working on series including “Doctor Who,” and “Sherlock.” As Dunleavy joins, it has raised £2 million ($2.6) million from private investment group BGF, which it will use to increase capacity and do more work in features.

London and Cardiff-based Milk was founded in 2013 by Will Cohen and a group of other VFX executives. It will, it said, be adding to its 150 staff with the new investment in hand. Its upcoming projects include Alex Garland feature “Annihilation” and “Kingsman 2,” as well as Channel 4 and Amazon Philip K. Dick series “Electric Dreams.”

Dunleavy comes in after leaving Pinewood in April, after 17 years. A full time replacement has yet tot be announced, with chairman Paul Golding in control as interim chief executive.

Speaking about his new role, Dunleavy said: The team at Milk, led by Will Cohen, has done a fantastic job at building the business and establishing its credentials in the globally competitive VFX marketplace. I look forward to working with them and BGF in realising the next stage of our exciting plan to develop the Milk brand even further, at a time when audiences on all channels and platforms expect quality creative content.”

Will Cohen, said: “Our new partnership with BGF and the appointment of Ivan Dunleavy as chairman will help us to deliver the most challenging and creative visual effects work for the global feature film, high end television and emerging digital content markets.”

“We are delighted to back Milk in their quest to create an independent visual effects business of scale,” added Gavin Petken, regional director at BGF. “They have scaled the business well, and we are excited to see our investment help accelerate their growth even further.”