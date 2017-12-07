Pilgrim Media Names David Harris Head of Business Affairs (EXCLUSIVE)

WME veteran David Harris has been named head of business affairs at Pilgrim Media Group. As senior vice president of business and legal affairs, Harris will lead deal-making for the production company across all development, sales, talent, distribution and other corporate business units.

Harris has served as a business affairs executive since 2008. There he negotiated agreements on behalf of the agency’s unscripted and scripted television, and digital and mobile gaming clients, while providing strategic counsel to WME’s roster of actors, writers, producers, directors, comedians, athletes and hosts.

“David’s expertise in the key facets of our business, the complexity of the deals he has orchestrated and the caliber of talent he has worked with make him an ideal fit for Pilgrim,” said Pilgrim Media Group COO and general counsel Gretchen Stockdale, to whom Harris will report. “We know David will be integral to our team as we continue building our premium franchises and expanding our content into new arenas and platforms.”

Among the projects Harris negotiated deals for at WME are Snoop Dogg’s “The Jokers Wild” (TBS) and “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” (VH1), as well as the mobile gaming app “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.” Prior to joining WME, Harris was an associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.