Australian comedian Jim Jefferies flipped Piers Morgan the bird and told him to “f— off” on Friday’s episode of Bill Maher’s “Real Time.” The topic of conversation was, of course, President Donald Trump.

The conversation started with Maher posing a pointed question: “The people who said, during the campaign, that Hillary Clinton was the lesser of two evils — could we get the apology right now?”

“Why?” Morgan asked. Maher responded by listing his reasons, among them, Trump’s infamous executive order on immigration.

“There is no Muslim ban,” Morgan said resolutely, which got Jefferies worked up.

“Oh, f— off,” Jefferies said. “Hilter didn’t kill the Jews on the first day. He worked up to it.”

Morgan responded, “That is the exact ridiculous, hysterical, over-the-top nonsense… He’s not the new Hilter.”

Jefferies then took a shot at Morgan, who won Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2008. “You just like that you won ‘The Apprentice’ and you have a famous friend,” he jabbed.

When Morgan accused Jefferies of losing his audience, the comedian appealed to the crowed, which roared in his favor.

The argument inevitably made its way online, and saw a number of celebrities chime in including J. K. Rowling and Patton Oswalt.

.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Hey @piersmorgan, I gotta go make brekky. There's 3 more mean Tweets about you in my Drafts folder. Tap my phone & you can read 'em. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 11, 2017

Watch the full clip from “Real Time” below: