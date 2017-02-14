Amazon has landed U.S. rights to the anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” from Sony Pictures Television, producer Bryan Cranston and “Outlander” showrunner Ronald D. Moore.

The series was set up last May by Sony TV with the U.K.’s Channel 4. The 10-episode drama will feature adaptations of works by the revered science fiction author, who penned the story that inspired 1982’s “Blade Runner.”

Dee Rees, writer-director of HBO’s “Bessie” and this year’s Sundance favorite “Mudbound,” has been recruited to write one of the episodes. Other scribes on board include Tony Grisoni (“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”), Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) Matthew Graham (“Life on Mars”), David Farr (“The Night Manager”) and Travis Beacham (“Pacific Rim”). Moore and fellow executive producer Michael Dinner (“Justified”) are also set to write.

“Electric Dreams” hails from Cranston’s Sony-based Moon Shot Entertainment banner. The “Breaking Bad” star is expected to appear in at least one episode of the series.

Cranston is exec producing the series along with Moore, Dinner, Maril Davis of Moore’s Tall Ship Productions, James Degus of Moon Shot; Isa Dick Hackett, Kalen Egan, and Christopher Tricarico of Electric Shepherd Productions; David Kanter and Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content Entertainment; and Left Bank Pictures’ Lila Rawlings and Marigo Kehoe.

There’s no word yet on a premiere date. “Electric Dreams” is among a growing number of high-profile series projects from U.S. studios to be developed and sold first with an overseas network before landing a domestic outlet.

Cranston is building up his roster as a producer. Last month, Amazon launched the well-received caper drama “Sneaky Pete,” which also hails from Moon Shot and Sony TV.

(Pictured: Ronald D. Moore and Bryan Cranston)