Phil Lord, Chris Miller Developing Single-Cam Comedy at ABC With Significant Penalty Attached

The prolific duo of Phil Lord and Chris Miller have sold a new comedy project to ABC with a significant penalty attached in a competitive situation, Variety has learned.

Currently titled “We Can Do Better,” the potential series would follow a soccer mom who must deal with her newly “woke” life in the south as a parent, wife, American citizen, and daughter of hardcore conservative parents.

Liz Cackowski wrote the script and will serve as executive producer. Lord and Miller will executive produce along with Seth Cohen, president of television for Lord Miller. Katie Newman will produce. 20th Century Fox TV, where Lord Miller is set up under an overall deal, will produce.

Lord, Miller, and Cackowski are repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Cackowski is also repped by 3 Arts.

This is Lord and Miller’s first project since they exited the untitled Han Solo standalone film due to creative differences with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy. The duo currently executive produces the Fox comedy “Last Man on Earth,” for which they received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. The show, written by and starring Will Forte, has been nominated for 5 Emmy Awards in total. It begins its fourth season on Oct. 1.

Cackowski previously worked with Lord and Miller as a writer and supervising producer on “Last Man on Earth.” She was also a longtime writer on SNL. Prior to that, she was an executive story editor on NBC’s “Perfect Couples” and “Community.” She also co-created and starred in “The Jeanne Tate Show.” Additionally, she spent four years as a writer for “Saturday Night Live.” She currently has a recurring role on the ABC comedy “Speechless.”