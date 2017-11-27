Peter Horton Developing NBC Drama Based on San Francisco Cop Karen Lynch (EXCLUSIVE)

A drama series is in development at NBC based on the life of Karen Lynch, one of San Francisco’s first female police officers, Variety has learned exclusively.

Raised by a schizophrenic mother, the series would follow Lynch as she ironically uses her eccentric upbringing to survive amongst the hostile, chauvinistic men in blue who would like nothing more than to see her and her fellow female cadets fail. The series is inspired by Lynch’s book, “Good Cop, Bad Daughter: Memoirs of an Unlikely Police Officer.”

Peter Horton co-created with Reed Steiner and Dyan Traynor, who will all serve as writers and executive producers. Mark Morgan will also serve as executive producer. Universal Television will produce.

Horton previously created the NBC drama “American Odyssey.” He also recently sold the medical drama “Bellevue” to Universal Television with David Schulner. Additionally, he directed an episode of the Amazon anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” starring Janelle Monet and Juno Temple set to premiere next year. Steiner previously produced and wrote for shows like “Hell on Wheels,” “The Shield,” and “Nash Bridges.”

Horton is repped by UTA. Steiner is repped by APA.

