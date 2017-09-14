Peter Goldberg Named Head of UTA News & Broadcasting

UTA has unveiled a management transition plan for N.S. Bienstock, the news and broadcasting agency that UTA acquired in 2014.

Peter Goldberg, a Bienstock veteran of more than 20 years, has been named head of UTA News and Broadcasting. Bienstock principals Richard Leibner and Carole Cooper will continue to represent their exiting client rosters and maintain leadership roles within UTA.

“Peter is one of the best agents in our business, and there is no one more capable of following in Richard Leibner and Carole Cooper’s footsteps to lead UTA’s news business forward,” said UTA co-president Jay Sures. “We’re extraordinarily fortunate they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and will continue representing their incredible roster of clients and providing ongoing leadership within UTA. Their mentorship of Peter has provided the perfect bridge to our next chapter of leadership.” Leibner and Cooper, who are married, said the plan to hand the leadership reins to Goldberg was one of the reasons they stuck the deal with UTA three years ago. “We’ve had an incredible run, and we’re not close to done,” said Leibner and Cooper. “It means everything to us to watch this business we built continue to grow, thrive and evolve alongside modern journalism. Today’s business is a real-time explosion of information across all mediums. Both Jay and Peter understand what it takes to succeed and build a brand in this fast-changing environment. We will remain as active as ever representing our clients, who we love, and working to build UTA’s business.”

Goldberg said his new role amounted to “an honor and a labor of love.” He’s been with Bienstock since 1995.