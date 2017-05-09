Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan Team Up for HBO Film

Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan will co-star in a film on HBO, “My Dinner With Hervé,” Variety has confirmed.

The “Game of Thrones” and “Fifty Shades of Grey” actors are teaming up for the TV movie that has been greenlit by HBO, though no premiere date has been set.

In “My Dinner With Hervé,” an unlikely friendship evolves over one wild night in LA between a struggling journalist, Danny Tate (Dornan), and actor Hervé Villechaize (Dinklage), the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both.

The news comes as HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones” is nearing its final 13 episodes, kicking off this summer with the first half. However, four possible spinoffs are also in development. For Dornan, the film marks his latest TV project, following “The Fall,” though the actor is perhaps best known for the “Fifty Shades” film series.

Based on a story by Sacha Gervasi and Sean Macaulay, Gervasi will write the teleplay and will also serve as director on the film. He will executive produce with Steven Zaillian, Richard Middleton, Ross Katz and Jessica de Rothschild with Garrett Basch and David Ginsberg serving as co-executive producers. Dinklage is also attached as an executive producer.

Dinklage is repped by CAA and Attorney Karl Austen. Dornan is repped by UTA, Troika in the UK and by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.