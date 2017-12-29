You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Departing Doctor Who Sends Comforting Letter to a 9-Year-Old Fan

Actor Peter Capaldi’s era as the popular Time Lord on “Doctor Who” has come to an end as Jodie Whittaker takes up the mantle as the newly regenerated, first female Doctor.

But for one 9-year-old fan from Strabane, Ireland, Capaldi’s departure was particularly upsetting. Distressed at the idea of losing the 12th Doctor, Daniel McGilloway penned a letter Capaldi, which the actor promptly responded to as a Christmas surprise.

The boy’s father, Brian McGilloway, posted a photo of Capaldi’s gift, which read:

“Dear David, I hope you are having a very merry Xmas. Xmas is always good fun. Well, not always. Not every single second,” Capaldi began the letter. “Regenerating is not completely good fun. And it usually happens about Xmas-time. But you know what? Even though it can be a little bit icky (like really bad flu) it has always, always turned out good for Dr. Who. The new doctor always becomes your favorite and the one that goes… well, he never really goes, he is always there, somewhere in time and space, and if you think about him hard enough you’ll see him, and he’ll see you.”

He continued, “It’s like the Doctor says, ‘Everything ends and it’s always sad. But everything begins again, and that’s always happy. Be happy.’ So, have a brilliant Xmas, a happy new year, and a wonderful life — I’m sure you will. All the best, Peter Capaldi, Doctor ?”

Good to see Capaldi hasn’t entirely retired from his post as the world’s hero. And snaps for the Dalek doodle as well.

