You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emmy-Winning TV Director Peter Baldwin Dies at 86

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Baldwin
CREDIT: Courtesy Baldwin Family

Peter Baldwin, who started as an actor and went on to become a prolific TV director throughout the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, died Nov. 19 in Pebble Beach, Calif. He was 86.

Baldwin won a Primetime Emmy Award for directing “The Wonder Years” and a Cable ACE Award for “Dream On.”

Born in Winnetka, Ill., he was discovered by a Hollywood talent scout in his senior year at Stanford. He became one of Paramount’s “Golden Circle of Newcomers” and appeared in films including “Stalag 17,” “Little Boy Lost” and Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments.”

He served three years in the Navy and returned to Paramount, where he appeared in “The Tin Star” and “Teacher’s Pet” with Clark Gable and Doris Day.

After touring with Julie Harris in “The Warm Peninsula” play, Baldwin moved to Italy, where he appeared in films by Robert Rossellini, Dino Risi and Francesco Rosi. There he started working on the other side of the camera, serving as assistant director on Vittorio De Sica’s “Woman Times Seven” and “A Place for Lovers.” In 1964, he won first prize at the Venice Film Festival for “Some Sort of Cage,” a docudrama about Synanon House, which he wrote, produced and directed.

Related

He returned to the U.S. and was hired by “Dick Van Dyke Show” producer Sheldon Leonard. He went on to direct hundreds of episodes of popular shows including “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Partridge  Family,” “Mary Tyler Moore,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Sanford and Son,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Happy Days,” “Chico and the Man,” “The Love Boat,”  “Family Ties,” “ALF,” “Full House”, “WKRP In Cincinnati,” “Murphy Brown,” “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch” and “Even Stevens.”

He also directed comedy feature film “Meet Wally Sparks” starring Rodney Dangerfield and produced the HBO movie “As Summers Die” starring Bette Davis, Jamie Leigh Curtis, and Scott Glenn.

After retiring to Pebble Beach, he served on the board of the Pacific Repertory Theater in Carmel-By-The-Sea.

He is survived by his wife, Terry, son Drew Baldwin (creator of the Streamy Awards), daughters Amy Anderson and Eleonora Baldwin, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

More Film

  • Mar del Plata: El Carro, Germina

    Mar del Plata: El Carro, Germina Films Team for Rosendo Ruíz’s ‘Tunga’

    Peter Baldwin, who started as an actor and went on to become a prolific TV director throughout the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, died Nov. 19 in Pebble Beach, Calif. He was 86. Baldwin won a Primetime Emmy Award for directing “The Wonder Years” and a Cable ACE Award for “Dream On.” Born in Winnetka, Ill., […]

  • Paul Thomas Anderson Debuts 'Phantom Thread'

    Paul Thomas Anderson Unveils Daniel Day-Lewis Fashion Romance 'Phantom Thread'

    Peter Baldwin, who started as an actor and went on to become a prolific TV director throughout the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, died Nov. 19 in Pebble Beach, Calif. He was 86. Baldwin won a Primetime Emmy Award for directing “The Wonder Years” and a Cable ACE Award for “Dream On.” Born in Winnetka, Ill., […]

  • Peter Baldwin

    Emmy-Winning TV Director Peter Baldwin Dies at 86

    Peter Baldwin, who started as an actor and went on to become a prolific TV director throughout the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, died Nov. 19 in Pebble Beach, Calif. He was 86. Baldwin won a Primetime Emmy Award for directing “The Wonder Years” and a Cable ACE Award for “Dream On.” Born in Winnetka, Ill., […]

  • Peddling Pictures launches with Discovery’s ‘Prison

    Peddling Pictures Launches With Discovery’s ‘Prison Food’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Peter Baldwin, who started as an actor and went on to become a prolific TV director throughout the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, died Nov. 19 in Pebble Beach, Calif. He was 86. Baldwin won a Primetime Emmy Award for directing “The Wonder Years” and a Cable ACE Award for “Dream On.” Born in Winnetka, Ill., […]

  • SGIFF: Controversial ‘Sexy Durga’ set for

    SGIFF: Controversial ‘Sexy Durga’ set for Singapore Debut

    Peter Baldwin, who started as an actor and went on to become a prolific TV director throughout the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, died Nov. 19 in Pebble Beach, Calif. He was 86. Baldwin won a Primetime Emmy Award for directing “The Wonder Years” and a Cable ACE Award for “Dream On.” Born in Winnetka, Ill., […]

  • Taiwan's 'Cock Robin' Heads for North

    Taiwan's 'Cock Robin' Heads for North America With Cheng Cheng

    Peter Baldwin, who started as an actor and went on to become a prolific TV director throughout the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, died Nov. 19 in Pebble Beach, Calif. He was 86. Baldwin won a Primetime Emmy Award for directing “The Wonder Years” and a Cable ACE Award for “Dream On.” Born in Winnetka, Ill., […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad