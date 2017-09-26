eOne’s Peppa Pig Heading to Japan

Peppa, George and Daddy Pig will hit Japanese screens next month after free-to-air broadcaster TV Tokyo picked up preschool hit “Peppa Pig.”

It will launch on TV Tokyo on Oct. 10, marking the latest rollout in the show’s push into Asia.

U.K.-listed eOne owns the property after acquiring a controlling stake in its producer Astley Baker Davis in 2015 for £140 million ($188 million). In Asia the show is on Nick Jr. and Viacom’s Voot SVOD platform, and in China on CCTV and several streaming platforms including iQIYI, and Youku.

“‘Peppa Pig’ is enjoying tremendous ratings and retail success across Asia, so we’re incredibly excited to be bringing the brand to Japan,” said Andrew Carley, head of global licensing at eOne Family. “Asia is a key focus for our global licensing strategy so we’re keen to explore opportunities in this exciting new market.”

Peppa has become a huge brand for younger viewers and also generates hundreds of millions of dollars in licensing and merchandising revenue. New toy partners have been signed up for Japan, with Sega Toys prepping a local consumer products launch for 2018. Nippon Columbia will distribute “Peppa Pig” DVDs from next year.

eOne said it and Sega will meet other potential licensees at a reception hosted by the the British Ambassador to Japan at the British Embassy in Tokyo.