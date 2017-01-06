Color Force, the production banner headed by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, has tapped Nellie Reed to head the company’s expanding television operations.

Reed will oversee production and development for the company that scored a home run with its first foray into TV, FX’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Color Force has a first-look production pact with FX Productions for television.

Reed comes to Color Force after running the TV department of Free Association, the production venture of actor Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Before that she headed film and TV development for David S. Goyer’s Phantom Four Films, where she worked on the NBC series “Constantine” and Starz’s “Da Vinci Code,” in addition to numerous film projects.

“We first met Nellie and were wowed by her when she was working with David Goyer,” said Jacobson and Simpson. “We have always been impressed by her ideas and talent relationships and we are thrilled to make her a cornerstone of our expanding television business.”

Color Force and Ryan Murphy Productions are at work on the second and third seasons of the “American Crime Story” anthology series. Season two will revolve around the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Season three will tell the story of the 1997 slaying of fashion kingpin Gianni Versace by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Color Force is also working on an adaptation for FX of Brian K. Vaughan’s graphic novel “Y: The Last Man.”

On the film side Jacobson and Simpson’s partnership has yielded such feature hits as the “Hunger Games” franchise and the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series. “People V. O.J. Simpson” became a pop culture sensation last year and proved to be one of the highest-rated programs in FX’s history. It collected nine Emmy wins last September and is still racking up nominations including a bid on Thursday from the Producers Guild Awards for best longform production.