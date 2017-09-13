‘People of Earth,’ ‘Wrecked,’ ‘The Guest Book’ Renewed at TBS

TBS comedies “People of Earth,” “Wrecked,” and “The Guest Book” have all been renewed for new seasons, the network announced Wednesday.

The network’s summer series join TBS’ previous 2017 renewals, including the dysfunctional family comedy “The Detour” and police procedural spoof “Angie Tribeca.”

“Since rebranding this network just two years ago, we have renewed 100% of our scripted originals, which have all generated impressive audience growth in an environment that’s seeing mostly declines,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS. “Our shows are connecting with fans and we’re going to keep making these genuinely funny comedies with the best creators in this business.”

Executive-produced by Conan O’Brien and Greg Daniels along with creator David Jenkins and showrunner Norm Hiscock, “People of Earth” centers on a support group for alien abductees in Beacon, N.Y. In the show’s second season, StarCrossed’s members must reckon with the arrival of FBI Agent Alex Foster and the discovery that they were all previously abducted as children. The ensemble cast includes Wyatt Cenac, Ana Gasteyer, Nasim Pedrad, Oscar Nuñez, Michael Cassidy, Alice Wetterlund, Luka Jones, Brian Huskey, Nancy Lenehan, Tracee Chimo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Björn Gustafsson and Ken Hall. The series is produced by O’Brien’s Conaco LLC in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

In Season 2 of “Wrecked,” pirates invade the island. This is bad news for Danny, Owen and the other stranded airline passengers, who’ve only recently recovered from the loss of wi-fi, indoor plumbing and Steve’s attempted takeover of the island. Season 2 stars Asif Ali, Zach Cregger, Rhys Darby, Brooke Dillman, Will Greenberg, Jessica Lowe, Ally Maki and Brian Sacca. The series is executive-produced by Justin Shipley, Jordan Shipley and Jesse Hara.

“The Guest Book” hails from Emmy winner Greg Garcia and his habit of writing fictitious stories in the guest books of various rental cabins in an effort to freak out the next renters. Season 1 stars Garret Dillahunt, Carly Jibson, Kellie Martin, Charlie Robinson, Aloma Wright, Lou Wilson, Laura Bell Bundy and Eddie Steeples as residents of a small mountain town who interact with visitors renting vacation home “Froggy Cottage.” The series is a co-production of CBS Television Studios and Turner’s Studio T. Garcia serves as executive producer along with Alix Jaffe.

