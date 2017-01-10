In today’s TV news roundup, ID has renewed its joint-venture true crime drama with People Magazine, ratings for the Season 12 premiere of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and more.

RENEWALS

Investigation Discovery has renewed “People Magazine Investigates” for a second season. The true crime drama pairs ID and People to tell the stories of ordinary citizens whose lives have been forever altered by various violent crimes. The show drew 13 million unique viewers throughout the first season’s run, staking out its spot in the ever-growing genre of crime television. ID has slated the next 10-episode installment for a late 2017 premiere.

DATES

Fox Business Network will premiere “Strange Inheritance” with back-to-back episodes on Jan. 20 at 10/9c after its Inauguration Day programming. Hosted by FBN’s Jamie Colby, the 28-episode series chronicling stories of inheritances around the world will otherwise normally run every Monday at 9/8c starting Jan. 23.

RATINGS

FXX’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” made its Season 12 debut on Jan. 4, and drew the network’s biggest numbers ever for an original telecast. “Sunny” drew a 0.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic in Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings, and 1.41 million viewers in total.

EXECUTIVES

NBC Universal’s kid network Sprout has appointed three new execs: Chanon Cook has been named vice president, insights and strategy, and will lead Sprout’s research team. Dea Connick Perez will join in the newly created role of vice president, program strategy and acquisitions. And Shane Lindley has been named to the new role of vice president, digital, where he will oversee Sprout’s growing digital business.