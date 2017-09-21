Netflix Pulls Episode of Children’s Cartoon With Penis Drawing

Netflix has pulled an episode of a children’s show “Maya the Bee” after what appeared to be a penis was spotted etched on a tree trunk in the background of a scene.

Screen caps of the tree with the phallic image made the rounds on social media earlier this week.

Chey Robinson, a concerned mother, appears to have been the first to share a clip from the show, writing on Facebook, “Please be mindful of what your kids are watching. I did NOT edit any images whatsoever, this is ‘Maya the Bee,’ Season 1, Episode 35. I know I’m not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn’t be in a kids’ show whatsoever. I’m extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this. I don’t know if they’re gonna do something about this or what, but there’s no reasons why this should be in this show.”

The offending episode was Season 1, episode 35 of the series, and Netflix has yet to make a statement about the penis’ presence or the removal of the episode. It’s also unclear whether Netflix, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, will re-edit the scene and put it back up.

“Maya the Bee,” based on a German children’s book series first published in 1912, debuted in 2012. It was created by Studio 100 Animation and Netflix is only a distributor.