Netflix Children’s Show Production Company Calls Penis Drawing ‘a Very Bad Joke’

Following a social media uproar that prompted Netflix to remove an episode of the children’s show “Maya the Bee” that included a drawing of what appeared to be a penis in the background, the French production company behind the cartoon has apologized.

“An absolutely inappropriate image has been discovered in a four-second fly-by scene in one episode of the total of 78 episodes of the series,” Studio 100 said in a statement obtained by Variety. “The origin of this image obviously results from a very bad joke from one of the 150 artists working on the production.”

The vulgar image was discovered by U.S. viewers who shared screen shots of the questionable scenes on social media. Parent Chey Robinson’s Facebook post of the offending clip from Season 1, Episode 35 of the show was among the first to go viral.

“Please be mindful of what your kids are watching. I did NOT edit any images whatsoever, this is ‘Maya the Bee,’ Season 1, Episode 35,” she wrote on Facebook. “I know I’m not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn’t be in a kids’ show whatsoever. I’m extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this. I don’t know if they’re gonna do something about this or what, but there’s no reasons why this should be in this show.”

The European cartoon “Maya the Bee,” based on a children’s book series published in 1912, debuted in 2012. Netflix distributes the show about an adventurous young bee created by Studio 100 Animation.

Studio 100 Group also said “legal action has already been started,” presumably against the artist who drew the image.

“This is indeed unacceptable to the Studio 100 Group as owner of the brand and all its partners and doesn’t reflect the quality of its work and its values,” the company’s statement reads. “Legal action has already been started. Studio 100 very much regrets this incident and would like to offer its sincere apologies to all ‘Maya the Bee’ fans. At the same time the company is taking all suitable technical measures to remedy the situation.”