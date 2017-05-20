Peabody Awards: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Veep,’ Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade,’ ‘O.J.: Made in America’ Among Winners

FX’s “Atlanta” was the first honoree Saturday night at the 76th annual Peabody Awards in New York, hosted by Rashida Jones.

“Atlanta” co-star Brian Tyree Henry read a letter from creator-star Donald Glover in accepting the award. Glover is in London at present working on the next installments of the “Star Wars” feature franchise.

“If you talk about things that matter to you, you’re talking about things that matter to everyone,” Henry read.

Ezra Edelman, director-producer of ESPN’s “O.J.: Made in America” documentary, hailed ESPN for giving him the freedom to produce the unsparing look at the cultural legacy of O.J. Simpson.

Edelman pointed to his mother, Children’s Defense Fund leader Maron Wright Edelman, in the crowd at Cipriano Wall Street and noted that one of her 25 lessons for life was “assign yourself.” But Erza Edelman said his path to “O.J.: Made in America” started with an assignment from ESPN.

“They gave me the freedom and the independence to create this work — for that we’re eternally grateful,” Edelman said.

More to come

(Pictured: Rashida Jones)