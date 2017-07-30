PBS Orders New Series to Choose America’s Favorite Book

PBS has ordered “The Great American Read,” a new series designed to explore America’s 100 best-loved books.

The eight-part series, set to premiere in spring, 2018, will be paired with a new community program to promote reading, as well as a digital and social-media campaign. The hosted documentary series will feature celebrities from entertainment, sports, news, and literature talking about their favorite books.

The series will culminate in a nationwide vote to choose America’s best-loved book. The series is produced by Nutopia.

“PBS and its member stations are thrilled to kick off a summer of reading with ‘The Great American Read,’ a multi-platform, system-wide initiative that explores and celebrates the diversity of thought, perspective and experiences of America through the lens of our most treasured literary classics and contemporary titles,” said Beth Hoppe, chief programming executive and general manager, general audience programming, PBS. “The time is right for this nationwide reading initiative that will encourage conversations and complementary activities in communities across the country. We can’t wait to see what America chooses!”

Also on Sunday, PBS announced series orders for “Civilizations,” a nine-part co-production with the BBC exploring the history of art from the dawn of human history, as well as a new children’s animated series, “Luna Around the World,” from writer and artist Joe Murray. “Civilizations” is set to premiere in spring 2018, and “Luna Around the World” in fall, 2018.