Paula Patton will star in ABC’s summer series “Somewhere Between,” Variety has confirmed.

The drama landed a 10-episode straight-to-series order in late 2016, before casting was in place.

“Somewhere Between” follows Laura Price, who will be played by Patton. She’s not crazy, but she knows that her daughter Serena is going to be murdered. She doesn’t know who the murderer is, or why she’s killed, but she knows exactly when it will happen, where and how. Despite this, all of her attempts to keep her daughter safe fail and Serena’s fixed, unmovable, terrifying fate keeps her directly in the path of her killer.

The murder mystery, which will shoot in Vancouver, Canada, is based on a Korean format. The ABC adaptation will be penned by “Brothers & Sisters” alum Stephen Tolkin, who will serve as executive producer along with Ivan Fecan and Joseph Broido. The show is produced by Thunderbird Entertainment in association with ITV Studios America, and will be distributed globally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

The role marks Patton’s first series regular role on television. The “Mission Impossible” star has been eyeing a starring part on TV for some time, specifically with ABC — two pilot seasons ago, she was cast in the lead role in another drama at the network, “Runner,” which ultimately was not picked up to series.

Patton is repped by CAA.