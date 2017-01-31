CBS has ordered a pilot for a Mexican-American family drama, Variety has learned.

The project hails from Paul Attanasio, co-creator of CBS’s “Bull.” Attanasio will serve as writer and executive producer, along with Leonard Goldberg, David Barrett and Rodrigo Garcia, who will direct the pilot. CBS Television Studios will produce.

The untitled pilot centers around multi-generational members of a Mexican-American family with deep roots in San Diego who intertwine personally and professionally, due to their powerful careers in law enforcement.

The pickup for the Mexican-American-centric project comes just days after President Donald Trump ordered a travel ban, limiting Muslim immigrants from seven countries from entering the United States. The pilot is also timely, given Trump’s recent executive order for the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last week, CBS greenlit a pilot for a Navy SEAL series, which may be part of a growing pro-American trend this pilot season. The network has also picked up pilots for dramas “Perfect Citizen” from “The Good Wife” alum Craig Turk; “The Get,” which is about internet journalists; NASA series “Mission Control;” and “Dr. Death,” starring Alan Cumming. On the comedy side, CBS has ordered pilots for “9J, 9K, 9L,” starring Mark Feuerstein; and “Me, Myself and I” from Dan Kopelman and Aaron Kaplan.