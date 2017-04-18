“Patriot” has been renewed for Season 2 at Amazon, Variety has learned.

The first season followed the complicated life of intelligence officer John Tavner (Michael Dorman). His latest assignment is to prevent Iran from going nuclear, requiring him to forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous “non-official cover”—that of a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm. A bout with PTSD, the Federal government’s incompetence and the intricacies of keeping a day job in the “front” industrial piping company cause a barrage of ever-escalating fiascos that jeopardize Tavner’s mission.

The series also stars: Emmy winner Terry O’Quinn as Tom Tavner, John’s father and the head of intelligence for the State Department; Kurtwood Smith as Mr. Claret, John’s boss at the piping firm; Kathleen Munroe as Alice, John’s wife; Aliette Opheim as Agathe, a young homicide detective from Luxembourg; and Michael Chernus as Edward Tavner, a Texas Congressman.

The second season will be executive produced by show creator Steven Conrad–who also writes and directs on the series–James Parriott, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, Charles Gogolak, and Gil Bellows.

Amazon also recently greenlit two seasons of the series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. That order marked the first multi-season order for a new series in the streaming service’s history.

The series, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino, stars “House of Cards” and “Manhattan” alum Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted—the perfect husband, two kids, and an elegant Upper West Side apartment perfect for hosting Yom Kippur dinner. But her perfect life suddenly takes an unexpected turn and Midge discovers a previously unknown talent for standup comedy. The pilot became available on Amazon Prime in March.