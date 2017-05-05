Patrick Dempsey Joins ‘Love Actually’ Red Nose Day Reunion Sequel

Patrick Dempsey will appear in the widely anticipated “Love Actually” reunion sequel “Red Nose Day Actually.” The short film will air during the live “Red Nose Day Special” on NBC May 25 at 10 p.m., after the two Red Nose Day specials “Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day” and “Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day.”

Dempsey will join Laura Linney in a scene in the 10-minute piece catching up with the characters 14 years later. He is one of the few cast members of “Red Nose Day Actually” who did not star in the original “Love Actually.” Kate Moss will also be joining the cast despite not having acted in the original film.

“Red Nose Day Actually” was written by Richard Curtis, writer-director of the original rom-com and co-founder of Red Nose Day. Returning cast members include Rowan Atkinson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson and Bill Nighy. Notably absent will be Alan Rickman, who died in 2016, and Emma Thompson, who decided not to participate due to Rickman’s death.

Red Nose Day has raised more than $1 billion globally since its launch in the U.K. in 1988. Since its U.S. launch in 2015, the cause has raised more than $60 million from Americans alone. Money raised supports programs in all 50 states in America and some of the poorest communities in Africa, Latin America and Asia through programs dedicated to keeping kids in need safe, healthy and educated.