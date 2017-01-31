Paris Jackson Star
Paris Jackson will guest star on Fox’s “Star,” the network announced on Monday.

The episode — which does not have an airdate yet — will mark the acting debut for the daughter of the late Michael Jackson.

Jackson will play the character Rachel Wells, who is described as a “young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating” social media guru who oversees a publicity shoot for the girl group and deliberately goads Star (Jude Demorest) and Eva (guest star Sharlene Taulé) into pushing some boundaries.

“Star,” which debuted early this year, stars Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt. The series follows the struggles of a girl group, as they fight to make their way to the top.

Two weeks ago, “Star” co-creator Lee Daniels posted a photo with Jackson on Instagram, sparking speculation. Earlier this month, Jackson appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, with the story mentioning, “She so charmed producer-director Lee Daniels in a recent meeting that he’s begun talking to her manager about a role for her on his Fox show, ‘Star.'”

Daniels is known for bringing his famous friends, such as Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys, onto his two shows. The producer/writer/director created a recurring role on “Empire” for Naomi Campbell, and the supermodel is now a series regular on “Star.”

Also today, Fox announced another guest star for Daniels’ other show: Eva Longoria will have an arc on “Empire.”

