Paramount TV, Anonymous Content Set First-Look Deal With Condé Nast Entertainment

Paramount TV and Anonymous Content have signed a first-look deal with Condé Nast Entertainment (CNE).

Under the deal, the companies will work together to develop and produce scripted series. Effective immediately, Paramount TV and Anonymous Content will be given an opportunity to join CNE in producing the scripted projects.

“Condé Nast is an incredible force with many celebrated brands and we look forward to an exciting, creative partnership together,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount TV. “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Dawn and Steve and all the bright minds at CNE and Anonymous Content.”

CNE’s TV division had eight television series sold or renewed in 2017, including “Last Chance U” for Netflix, which is in its third season on the streamer; “Vanity Fair Confidential” on Investigation Discovery; and the GQ digital short, “Most Expensivest” with 2 Chainz, which was picked up by Viceland as a full-length series. The company also sold five scripts this development season, including the “Untitled Bobby Bowman” project, a CNE original scripted comedy for ABC; an untitled Mark Goffman/Morgan Spurlock project at CBS; and an untitled “Church of Chili’s” project at NBC, a CNE original scripted sitcom inspired by the GQ-published article “Inside the Church of Chili’s,” written by Daniel Riley in 2016.

“Anonymous Content and Paramount TV have developed and produced an impressive slate of critically acclaimed, successful series through their existing first-look deal and Jon Koa and I are very pleased to be working with Amy, Steve and their respective teams,” said Dawn Ostroff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment. “Many of the TV series and movies we produce at CNE come from Condé Nast’s library of iconic brands, such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, The New Yorker, and Wired, to name a few, and we believe that joining with Anonymous Content and Paramount TV in this first-look deal will create a compelling partnership for all of us in the scripted arena.”