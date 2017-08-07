Paramount TV Extends First-Look Deal With Anonymous Content

Paramount Television is staying in business with Anonymous Content through the end of 2019.

The studio has extended its first-look pact with the prolific management-production company behind “Mr. Robot,” “True Detective,” “The Knick,” “Berlin Station” and most recently, Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.”

“We consider ourselves lucky to continue our successful partnership with the entire team at Anonymous Content,” said Paramount TV president Amy Powell. “From day one, we have worked together seamlessly to identify and pursue projects that are pushing the envelope creatively. We are excited to continue our partnership to identify and deliver premium content to a global audience.”

Paramount TV and Anonymous Content first joined forces in 2014, just as Paramount was revving up its TV series production activity.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Paramount Television,” said Steve Golin, founder and CEO of Anonymous Content. “Collaborating with Amy Powell, (Paramount Pictures CEO) Jim Gianopulos and their incredible team has been deeply rewarding, and we look forward to expanding upon the great slate of content we have developed together.”

Upcoming Anonymous Content-Paramount TV productions include the TNT drama “The Alienist” and Netflix’s “Maniac,” starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

(Pictured: “13 Reasons Why”)