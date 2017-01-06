Paramount Television has inked a deal with Federation Entertainment.

Under the new pact, Paramount TV and Federation Entertainment have entered a first-look agreement, including co-production and co-distribution rights. The companies will create original content together, sharing in producing and worldwide distribution duties. Federation Entertainment’s international formats will be used by Paramount to create series based off their European counterpart’s for American audiences.

“Through this collaboration, we are able to build upon Federation’s compelling and proven international content to create series targeted for audiences in the U.S.,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount Television. “We are excited to work with Federation to bring culturally relevant projects worldwide.”

Federation Entertainment’s president, Pascal Breton, commented, “We’re very excited to rev up our international development and production in partnership with Paramount Television, with a focus to collaborate with the best talents on formats worldwide. Not only for the chance to co-create outstanding American series, but also to build upon our wide distribution network in the global market through a true partnership of shared vision.”

For Paramount, the pact marks a continued momentum for the new TV division, which was revived in 2013. Since then, the company has had a slew of high-profile projects, including Fox’s “Grease: Live,”which starred Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough and won multiple Emmy awards. Paramount TV is also behind the Mark Wahlburg-produced “Shooter” on USA Network, which was just renewed for a second season, plus Nickelodeon’s “School of Rock,” also recently picked up for another season. Coming up is Amazon’s “Jack Ryan,” which will star John Krasinski.

Federation Entertainment, with 12 series currently in production, also has a variety of shows on its roster such as “Marseille,” Netflix France’s first original series, and the Finnish series “Bordertown.” The company has also worked with BBC Worldwide and Amazon.

The deal was negotiated on behalf of Federation Entertainment by Alan Grodin of Weintraub Tobin Chedial Coleman Grodin Law Corporation, and David Goldman and Erika Kirkwood for Paramount Television.