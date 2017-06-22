Paramount Network Developing Comedy Series Based on Life of Tom Arnold

The Paramount Network is developing a single-camera comedy series based on the life of Tom ArnoldVariety has confirmed.

The series, currently titled “The Interventionist,” would follow a recovering addict and interventionist for substance abusers in LA. Arnold has often spoken publicly about his own battles with drug and alcohol addiction during his career. Steven Pink will write the potential pilot in addition to executive producing. Arnold will also executive produce along with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor, as well as Alex Hardcastle and Glenn Porter. Hardcastle will also direct. It was originally set up at TV Land.

The show would mark the potential second original at the Paramount Network, with the first being the drama “Yellowstone” from “Hell or High Water” scribe Taylor Sheridan. That series tells the story of the fictional Dutton family, which owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States — a piece of property that borders Yellowstone National Park and puts the family in constant conflict with a wide range of rivals. Kevin Costner is attached to star.

The Viacom-owned Spike TV will rebrand itself as the Paramount Network in January 2018. Viacom confirmed in March that “Heathers” and “American Woman,” which had been in development at TV Land, would migrate to Paramount Network as part of shift of resources at Viacom toward a small set of core cable channels. Paramount Network, intended to be a broad, premium-entertainment network, is one of the six channels that Viacom CEO Bob Bakish identified as the company’s future focal points. In addition, “The Shannara Chronicles” will move from MTV to Spike this fall ahead of the rebrand.

