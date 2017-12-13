Paramount Network to Develop Latinx Sketch Comedy Series ‘Browntown’

Paramount Network is partnering with mitú to develop a sketch comedy series targeting Latinx millennials, the network announced Wednesday.

The potential series is titled “Browntown.” Set in a fictional, predominantly Latinx neighborhood, each half-hour episode will feature signature recurring characters and revolve around a central theme designed to bring awareness and celebrate issues that are especially relevant to Latinx youth in America. Episodes will consist of studio-based sketches, digital shorts, music parodies, animated shorts, and more.

mitú’s co-founders Doug Greiff and Beatriz Acevedo will executive produce the series based on a format Greiff created to put Latinos and comedians front and center in media. Last week, mitú announced the restructuring of its development, production and talent teams led by former Universal / One Race Films executive, David Ortiz.

Spike will rebrand as Paramount Network in January. The network is also developing a series adaptation of the classic high school movie “Heathers,” and will debut the original series “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Coster and written by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan along with “American Woman,” inspired by the life of “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards and starring Alicia Silverstone.