‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Oz’ Reunion Among Shows Set for Paleyfest NY 2017

Black Mirror,” “Black-ish,” and a cast reunion for the pioneering HBO drama “Oz” are among the events scheduled for the Paley Center for Media’s Paleyfest NY 2017, set for Oct. 6-16.

NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” are also on this year’s lineup.

Here’s the complete Paleyfest NY schedule:

  • Friday, October 6: Opening Night: Black Mirror, 7:00 pm

Panelists: Jesse Plemons, Jimmi Simpson, Michael Coel, Charlie Brooker (Creator/Executive Producer), and Annabel Jones (Executive Producer)

  • Saturday, October 7: Family Guy, 2:00pm

Panelists: Seth MacFarlane, Seth Green, Mike Henry, Alex Borstein, Rich Appel (Executive Producer/Showrunner), and Alec Sulkin (Executive Producer/Showrunner); Moderator Cherry Chevapravatdumrong

  • Saturday, October 7: Star Trek Discovery, 8:00 pm

Panelists: Panelists and Moderator to be announced at a later date

  • Monday, October 9: Black-ish: A Conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross

Panelists: Tracee Ellis Ross and Corey Nickerson (Executive Producer); Moderator: Elaine Welteroth, Editor-in Chief of Teen Vogue

  • Tuesday, October 10: Late Night with Seth Meyers, 8:30 pm

Panelists: Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker (Producer/Writer), Alex Blaze (Producer/Head Writer), Sal Gentile (“A Closer Look” Supervising Writer), Jenny Hagel (Writer), and Amber Ruffin (Writer); Moderator: Colin Jost

  • Thursday, October 12: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, 7:00 pm

Panelists: Samantha Bee, Jo Miller (Showrunner/Executive Producer/Head Writer), Miles Kahn (Executive Producer), and Pat King (Supervising Producer)

Sunday, October 15: Oz Reunion, 6:30 pm

Panelists: Edie Falco, Craig muMs Grant, Terry Kinney, Lee Tergesen, Eamonn Walker, Dean Winters, Tom Fontana; Moderator: David Simon

  • Monday, October 16: Blue Bloods, 8:00 pm

Panelists: Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg, Len Cariou, Will Estes, and Kevin Wade (Executive Producer); Moderator: Vladimir Duthiers, CBS Correspondent

