A slew of fan-favorite shows have been added to PaleyFest LA, including “The Walking Dead,” “Pretty Little Liars” and a pair of Shondaland shows.

“The Walking Dead” will kick off this year’s annual PaleyFest LA on Friday, Mar. 17. The cast and creative team behind AMC’s hit zombie show will be present, though panelists have not yet been announced.

On Mar. 18, PaleyFest will host a matinee super hero event, featuring the casts of the CW’s “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” will also have a panel on Mar. 19. The ABC medical drama’s TGIT companian “Scandal” will also make a return to PaleyFest this year to close out the festival with a Mar. 26 matinee event celebrating the 100th episode of the Kerry Washington political drama, which kicks off its sixth season next week.

“The Late, Late Show” with James Cordon, “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Orphan Black,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Pretty Little Liars,” which is heading into its final season this spring, will also have panels.

Previously announced, PaleyFest LA will also host panels for HBO’s “Westworld,” NBC’s “This Is Us” and FX’s “American Horror Story: Roanoke.”

“For 34 years PaleyFest has grown in size, presence and prestige — solidifying its spot on the Los Angeles cultural and popular landscape,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We are so proud to present this incredible PaleyFest 2017 lineup as the centerpiece in our year-round Paley Center programming. This year’s festival brings together fans and introduces new audiences to the stars and creators of television’s most talked about and popular shows.”

Here’s the full PaleyFest LA lineup:

March 17: “The Walking Dead,” AMC

March 18: CW super heroes; “This Is Us,” NBC

March 19: “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC

March 21: “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS

March 22: “The Late, Late Show,” CBS

March 23: “Orphan Black,” BBC America

March 24: “Bob’s Burgers”

March 25: “Pretty Little Liars,” Freeform

March 25: “Westworld,” HBO

March 26: “Scandal,” ABC; “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” FX