PaleyFest Fall TV Preview Includes Fox’s ‘The Orville,’ ABC’s ‘The Mayor’

PaleyFest announced their Fall TV preview on Tuesday, which will include upcoming shows like ABC’s new comedy “The Mayor” and Seth MacFarlane’s new Fox sci-fi series “The Orville.”

Running from Sept. 6-16 at the Paley Center’s Beverly Hills location, the previews begin with the cast and creative team of Showtime’s “Shameless,” followed by screenings and discussions with the cast and creators of Univision’s “El Chapo;” Hulu’s “Future Man” and “The Mindy Project;” ABC’s “The Mayor;” The CW’s “Valor” and “Dynasty;” NBC’s “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders;” CBS’ “Me, Myself & I;” Fox’s “The Orville” and “Ghosted;” Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and “Fuller House;” BET’s “Tales;” and will conclude with EPIX’s “Berlin Station.”

“PaleyFest Fall TV Previews is the place where TV enthusiasts not only get a first look at the most exciting new shows of the television season, but also have the rare opportunity to engage with each show’s stars and creators,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “From ‘Scandal’ to ‘black-ish’ to ‘The Mindy Project,’ and most recently ‘This Is Us,’ television’s most beloved shows first made their mark at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews and we’re thrilled to preview the next great shows coming to TV this fall.”

Additionally, the Paley Center’s New York location will host free PaleyFest Fall TV Preview screenings September 10-11 and September 16-17.

2017 LA PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Events Initial Lineup*

Wednesday, September 6 – Showtime

6:00 pm Doors Open / Reception begins

7:00 pm “Shameless” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

William H. Macy, “Frank Gallagher”

Emmy Rossum, “Fiona Gallagher”

Jeremy Allen White, “Lip Gallagher”

Ethan Cutkosky, “Carl Gallagher”

Shanola Hampton, “Veronica Fisher”

Steve Howey, “Kevin Ball”

Emma Kenney, “Debbie Gallagher”

Cameron Monaghan, “Ian Gallagher”

Isidora Goreshter, “Svetlana”

John Wells, Executive Producer

Thursday, September 7 – Univision

6:00 pm Doors Open / Reception begins

7:00 pm “El Chapo” Season Two Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

TBD

Friday, September 8 – Hulu

6:00 pm Doors Open / Reception begins

7:00 pm “Future Man” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Josh Hutcherson, “Josh Futterman”

Eliza Coupe, “Tiger”

Derek Wilson, “Wolf”

8:00 pm “The Mindy Project” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Mindy Kaling “Mindy Lahiri”

Ike Barinholtz, “Morgan Tookers”

Ed Weeks, “Jeremy Reed”

Xosha Roquemore, “Tamra”

Beth Grant, “Beverly”

Fortune Feimster, “Colette Kimbell-Kinney”

Matt Warburton, Executive Producer

Saturday, September 9 – ABC (Matinee Event)

1:00 pm Doors Open / Reception begins

2:00pm “The Mayor” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Brandon Micheal Hall, “Courtney Rose”

Lea Michele, “Valentina Barella”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “Dina Rose”

Bernard David Jones, “Jermaine Leforge”

Marcel Spears, ‘T.K. Carter”

3:00 pm Screening of “The Good Doctor”

3:45 pm Screening of “Ten Days in the Valley”

Saturday, September 9 – The CW

6:30 pm Doors Open / Reception begins

7:00 pm “Valor” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Christina Ochoa, “Nora”

Matt Barr, “Gallo”

8:00pm “Dynasty” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Nathalie Kelley, “Cristal Flores”

Elizabeth Gillies, “Fallon Carrington”

Grant Show, “Blake Carrington”

Monday, September 11 – NBC

6:00 pm Doors Open / Reception begins

7:00 pm “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Edie Falco, “Leslie Abramson”

Gus Halper, “Erik Menendez”

Miles Gaston Villanueva, “Lyle Menendez”

Dick Wolf, Creator & Executive Producer

Rene Balcer, Executive Producer

Lesli Linka Glatter, Executive Producer

Plus additional guests to be announced

8:45 pm “The Brave” Screening

Tuesday, September 12 – CBS

6:00 pm Doors Open / Reception begins

7:00 pm Me, Myself & I Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Bobby Moynihan, “Alex Riley”

John Larroquette, “Older Alex Riley”

Jack Dylan Grazer “Young Alex Riley”

Dan Kopelman, Executive Producer

Aaron Kaplan, Executive Producer

Dana Honor, Executive Producer

8:15 pm Screening of “Wisdom of the Crowd”

9:00 pm Screening of “SEAL Team”

9:45 pm Screening of “9JKL”

Wednesday, September 13 – FOX

6:00 pm Doors Open / Reception begins

6:30 pm “The Orville” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Seth MacFarlane, “Ed Mercer”

8:00pm Ghosted Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Craig Robinson, “Leroy Wright”

Adam Scott, “Max Jennifer”

9:15 pm The Gifted Screening

Thursday, September 14 – Netflix

6:00 pm Doors Open/Reception begins

6:30 pm “Big Mouth” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Nick Kroll, “Nick”

John Mullaney, “Andrew”

7:30 pm “Fuller House” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Candace Cameron Bure, “D.J. Tanner-Fuller”

Jodie Sweetin, “Stephanie Tanner”

Andrea Barber, “Kimmy Gibbler”

Jeff Franklin, Creator & Executive Producer

Friday, September 15 –BET

6:00 pm Doors Open / Reception begins

6:30 pm “Tales” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

TBD

Saturday, September 16 – EPIX

6:00 pm Doors Open / Reception begins

6:30 pm “Berlin Station” Screening & Panel

Featured Talent Includes:

Bradford Winters, Executive Producer

*Panelists to appear schedule permitting. All events and panelists are subject to change.