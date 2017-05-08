Paley Center Honors to Celebrate Women in Media, Carol Burnett

Carol Burnett SAG lifetime Acheivement Award
AP Photo/ George Brich

The Paley Center for Media will focus on the achievements of women in media at its spring Paley Center Honors gala in New York. The May 17 event will include a tribute to Carol Burnett.

Among the notables set to take part in the evening at Cipriani Wall Street are Lauren Graham, Dorothy Hamill, Mariska Hargitay, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Julianna Margulies, Chrissy Metz, Tracee Ellis Ross, María Elena Salinas, and Paula Zahn.

Actress Marlo Thomas, known for her 1960s sitcom “That Girl” and the groundbreaking 1970s special “Free to Be … You and Me,” will kick off the evening with opening remarks.

“What’s so compelling about women’s roles on television is that they have reflected — and often instigated — the seismic changes that have taken place in our culture for the last half century. In the early days of TV, women were supposed to be perfect — innocent and chaste, cooperative and never angry, an ideal wife and supermom,” Thomas said. “It took warriors to break through and depict women in all their complex, imperfect splendor — over-worked and loving, accomplished and insecure while never losing sight of entertaining us — to make us laugh or cry or think. It’s been quite a journey.”

Carol Burnett has been a mainstay on TV since the 1960s, and she’s back in the hunt this year with a comedy pilot that has strong buzz at ABC.

“I will always be grateful for the opportunity to be on television as long as I have. It is a wonderful and powerful medium that, when done well, can impact millions of lives in a positive way,” Burnett said. “It’s very exciting to take part in this special evening with these amazing women.”

The thematic focus on women in media follows Paley Center Honors events in 2015 and 2016 examining the history of African-Americans and Hispanics in television.

“The Paley Center is so proud to bring together this incredible gathering of women for what promises to be a one-in-a-lifetime event.” said Paley Center president-CEO Maureen Reidy.

