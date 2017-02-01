“Page Six TV” is on its way to a national launch in the fall as the entertainment news program has lined up station affiliates in markets covering 60% of U.S. TV households.

Fox’s Twentieth Television is distributing the half-hour strip from Endemol Shine North America. The series will draw on the resources of the New York Post’s Page Six gossip franchise to cover entertainment and celebrity news and pop culture trends. The Fox O&Os are its anchor station group.

Twentieth is aiming high in trying to land access time periods for “Page Six.” It’s unclear how many of the non-Fox stations have cleared the show in the lucrative hour leading into primetime. Twentieth said the show is now cleared in nine of the top 10 markets and has added affiliates owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Meredith, Scripps and Mission. The show has also struck a deal with the CW100+ platform that covers a good chunk of markets below the top 100 via cable distribution.

“ ‘Page Six TV’ offers local stations a fresh and groundbreaking program for their access time periods – an area within the syndication marketplace that has been void of new program offerings for many years,” said Ken Lawson, Twentieth TV’s senior VP and general sales manager for broadcast sales.

Twentieth aims to drive tune-in for “Page Six” by leveraging the Post’s digital and social media presence. The series is hosted by John Fugelsang, Bevy Smith, Mario Cantone, Page Six reporter Carlos Greer and Variety‘s Elizabeth Wagmeister. Page Six editor and deputy editor Emily Smith and Ian Mohr will also be regular contributors.

“Page Six” was greenlit for a national rollout following a successful summer test on a handful of Fox O&O stations. Kay O’Connell, Matt Strauss, New York Post publisher Jesse Angelo, Endemol Shine’s Rob Smith and Michael Weinberg are exec producers.