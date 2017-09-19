‘Page Six TV’ Premiere Enjoys Highest-Rated Launch Since ‘TMZ’

The syndicated pop culture news show “Page Six TV” enjoyed a strong debut in the overnight ratings on Monday.

According to Nielsen data, the show’s premiere on Monday earned a 0.8 primary run average, with 48 markets reporting. That makes it the highest overnight ratings for any access magazine launch since “TMZ” first premiered in 2007. “Page Six TV’s” strongest day-one performance among the major markets was in Baltimore, where it scored a 3.5 and took its 12:30 p.m. time period up 59% from last year on WBAL. TMZ premiered on Sept. 10, 2007 with a 1.7 metered market average, though at the time multi-platform viewing was nowhere near as big as it is today. Also, with the recent hurricane in Florida, there were six Florida markets not reporting on Monday.

“Page Six TV” had a three-week test run last summer, performing well enough to encourage the Fox team to move forward with a national rollout. John Fugelsang serves as host, with Bevy Smith, New York Post reporter Carlos Greer, and Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister rounding out the panel. Page Six editor Emily Smith and deputy editor Ian Mohr will also be contributors to the discussion of headlines, industry buzz and trending topics. The show also plans to incorporate celebrity guests.

Fox Television Stations are the anchor group for the show, which is a cross-Murdoch empire effort involving the resources and buzzy brand name of the New York Post’s iconic gossip section, the Fox O&Os, the Twentieth Television distribution arm and the Endemol Shine North America production unit.