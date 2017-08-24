‘Page Six TV’ Sets Executive Producers, September Launch Date

“Page Six TV” has finalized its production team and set a launch date of Sept. 18.

Unscripted TV vets Kay O’Connell and Michael Bachmann have been named exec producers for the syndicated entertainment news and gossip show. The half-hour has been cleared in more than 200 markets covering 98% of U.S. TV households.

Fox Television Stations are the anchor group for the show, which is a cross-Murdoch empire effort involving the resources and buzzy brand name of the New York Post’s iconic gossip section, the Fox O&Os, the Twentieth Television distribution arm and the Endemol Shine North America production unit.

“Page Six TV” had a three-week test run last summer, performing well enough to encourage the Fox team to move forward with a national rollout. John Fugelsang serves as host, with Bevy Smith, New York Post reporter Carlos Greer, and Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister rounding out the panel. Page Six editor Emily Smith and deputy editor Ian Mohr will also be contributors to the discussion of headlines, industry buzz and trending topics. The show also plans to incorporate celebrity guests.

“It’s been great to see all the different divisions at our company come together on this. I see it as a great blueprint for future projects,” said Frank Cicha, senior VP of programming for Fox Television Stations.

O’Connell was most recently an exec producer of Lifetime’s “Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe.” Her other credits include Bravo’s Kathy Griffin series “Kathy” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Bachmann was the creator of the Twentieth TV-distributed “Dish Nation” among other shows. Kathleen Rajsp, an alum of “The View,” has signed on as co-executive producer.

“We’ve assembled a great station lineup, a terrific production team and group of insiders and now we’re ready to bring ‘Page Six TV’ to a national audience for the first time,” said Endemol Shine North America CEO Cris Abrego.