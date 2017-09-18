Pablo Escobar’s Brother Calls for Netflix to Increase Security Protocols After ‘Narcos’ Location Manager’s Death

Pablo Escobar’s brother, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria, is calling for Netflix to increase its security protocols in the wake of the death of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a location scout for the Netflix series “Narcos” who was found shot to death last week in the violent region of Hidalgo, Mexico, while scouting for the show’s fourth season.

Gaviria was the lead accountant and chief of hitmen for the Colombian Medellin cartel before his arrest and later release. Since then, he has authored several articles, books, and patents and is a co-founder of Escobar Inc., a private holding company.

Olof K. Gustafsson, CEO of Escobar Inc., said in a release that Portal’s death indicates that it is “clearly not safe to film shows about drug lords.” “People are dying,” he said.

“We tried to contact Netflix after the news of Carlos Muñoz Portal passing last week to speak about their security issues with no response,” Gustafsson added. “I think it is important that they take care of this soon.”

“Narcos” details the life of Colombian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar and other drug lords who plagued the country. Gaviria has a tenuous history with “Narcos” and has previously asked to view footage before its release and called a boycott of the show.