'Ozark' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Ozark Netflix
Ozark” has been renewed for Season 2 at NetflixVariety has learned.

Like the first, the second season will consist of 10 episodes. The series follows financial planner Marty (Jason Bateman) and his wife Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney). Without warning, Marty relocates the family from the suburbs of Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks after a money laundering scheme puts him in the crosshairs of a Mexican drug lord.

Bateman directed multiple episodes in addition to serving as an executive producer. Chris Mundy executive produced and wrote for the series. Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams created the series and also executive produce. The series is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.

The series has received mostly positive reviews, with Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya writing: “ The taut thriller veers close toward storytelling pitfalls that other prestige dramas have made — strippers, money laundering, infidelity, a sex tape, bags of cash, barrels of acid — but deftly avoids falling into the bleak soup of bloated streaming dramas about a tortured male soul. ‘Ozark’ so carefully guides the audience through the story that it is one of the most compulsively watchable debuts of the year — a crime story that is part-thriller, part-caper, and endlessly surprising.”

Netflix also recently renewed freshman comedy “GLOW,” which is a fictional account of a real all-female wrestling TV show from the 1980’s. That renewal came on the heels of the cancellation of the drama series “Gypsy” starring Naomi Watts.

 

