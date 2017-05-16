Fox’s ‘The Gifted’ Trailer Racks Up Over 31 Million Views in 2 Days

After being online for less than two days, the first official trailer for Fox and Marvel’s upcoming series “The Gifted” has amassed more than 31 million views across all social channels.

The network released the trailer at midnight Monday morning ahead of the network’s upfront presentation in New York. Since then, the video racked up over 11 million views on YouTube and 16 million views on Facebook, in addition to views on other social channels.

The action-adventure series follows the Strucker family: a suburban couple played by Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker whose ordinary lives are rocked by the discovery that their children, played by Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White, possess mutant powers. On the run from a hostile government, the family joins forces with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

THE GIFTED: L-R: Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Amy Acker and Stephen Moyer in THE GIFTED premiering this fall on FOX. ©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Ryan Green/FOX

Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, and Coby Bell also star as Eclipse, Blink, Polaris, Thunderbird, and Jace Turner, respectively. The show is written by Max Nix and directed by Bryan Singer, who directed several X-Men films.

The series was announced as part of Fox’s fall lineup, taking the Monday at 9 p.m. slot behind “Lucifer.”

Watch the new trailer here or above.

