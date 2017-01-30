OWN is staying firmly in the Tyler Perry business. Discovery’s Oprah-led network has given a series order to new Perry comedy “The Paynes,” a spinoff of Perry’s “House of Payne.” Additionally, OWN has ordered 44 more episodes of Perry drama “The Haves and the Have Nots” and 18 more episodes of “If Loving You Is Wrong.”

Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, “The Paynes” meets back up with Curtis and Ella Payne (stars LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis, reprising their roles) who are trying to enjoy their retirement in Florida, only to get roped into a real estate deal that will tumble their lives like clothes in a dryer. The comedy has begun production at the new Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and will premiere on OWN in 2018.

Perry’s two comedies on the network, “Love Thy Neighbor” and “For Better or Worse,” will move to Saturday nights for their final seasons. “Love Thy Neighbor” will premiere its 22-episode fourth season on Saturday, March 4; “For Better or Worse” will premiere its 20-episode sixth season on Saturday, June 10.

“The Paynes,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “If Loving You is Wrong,” “Love Thy Neighbor” and “For Better or Worse” are created, written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry and produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios. The Perry series have been a boon to OWN; the last season of “If Loving You Is Wrong” drew an average of 2.65 million pairs of eyeballs in Nielsen’s Live+3 ratings, and the Jan. 3 premiere of “The Haves and the Have Nots” brought in 3.6 million viewers.