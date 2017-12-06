You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil OWN Drama 'Love Is___' Casts Lead Roles

The upcoming OWN drama “Love Is___” from creators Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil has cast its two lead roles.

Based on the Akils’ relationship, the series will tell the story of a power couple navigating the landscape of Black Hollywood.

Weaver will play Nuri, is a bubbly personality with big dreams who is struggling to make a name for herself as a sitcom staff writer while juggling an assortment of romances that only leave her partly fulfilled.

Catlett will play Yasir, an aspiring writer/director who is down to his last two unemployment checks and lives with his on-and-off-again ex. But after meeting the stunning Nuri, Yasir finds a reason to alter his life and the drive to access his potential.

Weaver is an actress and dancer best known for her roles in “Switched at Birth,” “Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life” and “Sister Code.” She also starred in the American Black Film Festival 2016 selection “Illicit” alongside David
Ramsey, McKinley Freeman and Vivica A. Fox.

Catlett is an actor, writer, director, and producer. He will be a recurring guest star on “Black Lightning” for The CW, and previously appeared in “The Mentalist,” “Insecure,” and “Brothers in Atlanta.” He is repped by Bold Talent, KD
Talent Management, and attorney Terrence J. Williams.

The Akils will executive produce “Love Is__”, with Mara serving as showrunner and writing the pilot. Akil Productions will produce in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

(Pictured: Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil)

