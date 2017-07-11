‘Outlander’ Season 3 Gets Sept. 10 Premiere at Starz

The long wait is finally over: “Outlander” will return for its third season on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.

The hugely popular Starz drama, based on Diana’s Gabaldon’s New York Times bestselling series of novels, aired its second season finale back in July 2016.

Season three will consist of 13 episodes, based on the third book in the series, “Voyager.” It will center around Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who has returned to 1948 to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), but is pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child. Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie is dealing with his loss at the battle of Culloden and suffering from the loss of Claire. Attempting at life apart, Claire and Jamie can’t help but think of one another. Their next journey is to find each other.

Along with the release date for season three, Starz also revealed the official key art for the new season, with Claire dressed from the 1960’s and Jamie from the 1700’s standing on either sides of the stones.

The production for the third season was filmed over ten months in Scotland as well as Cape Town, South Africa.

The Golden-Globe nominated series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television and Left Bank Pictures, is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries.