‘Outlander’ Season 3 Gets Sept. 10 Premiere at Starz

Staff Writer
Outlander Season 3
Courtesy of Starz

The long wait is finally over: “Outlander” will return for its third season on Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.

The hugely popular Starz drama, based on Diana’s Gabaldon’s New York Times bestselling series of novels, aired its second season finale back in July 2016.

Season three will consist of 13 episodes, based on the third book in the series, “Voyager.” It will center around Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who has returned to 1948 to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies), but is pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child. Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie is dealing with his loss at the battle of Culloden and suffering from the loss of Claire. Attempting at life apart, Claire and Jamie can’t help but think of one another. Their next journey is to find each other.

Related

outlander season 3 spoilers

‘Outlander’ Season 3 Trailer Is Agonizing Montage of Lost Love

Along with the release date for season three, Starz also revealed the official key art for the new season, with Claire dressed from the 1960’s and Jamie from the 1700’s standing on either sides of the stones.

The production for the third season was filmed over ten months in Scotland as well as Cape Town, South Africa.

The Golden-Globe nominated series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television and Left Bank Pictures, is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Merry Miller Moon says:
    July 11, 2017 at 11:10 am

    FINALLY! A date to look forward to ending this dreaded Droughtlander!

    Reply

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad