“Outlander” aficionados now have the opportunity to blissfully torment themselves with the first teaser trailer for Season 3.

Season 3 of “Outlander”–based on the third installment of Diana Gabalon’s book series, “Voyager”–sees Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) living centuries apart. After Claire returns to her present-day life in 1948, she finds herself toiling with the haunting memories of her bygone relationship while attempting to half-heartedly mend the one she’d left behind. Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie toils in the aftermath of Claire’s departure.

Season 3 is set to premiere in September 2017 and will consist of 13 episodes. Production and filming on the third season continues in Cape Town, South Africa.