‘Outlander’: Claire Adjusts to Present-Day Life in Season 3 Trailer

Outlander Season 3
Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is struggling to readjust to her present-day life in the trailer for the upcoming third season of “Outlander.”

The season finds Claire haunted by the memories of the life and people she left behind in the 18th century, while giving a half-hearted attempt the fix the relationships with the people she’s returned to in 1948. Pregnant with Jaime’s (Sam Heughan) child, she attempts to raise the girl with her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies).

“The bargain was that we raise this child together, and you will not let me in,” a frustrated Frank says to Claire.

Meanwhile, back in the 18th century, Jaime is suffering through the loss of Claire as well as the aftermath of his stand at the battle of Culloden. It doesn’t seem, however, that he’s given up hope on reuniting with Claire.

“I spoke to you of my wife,” Jamie says.

“You said she was dead,” a soldier responds.

“I said she was gone.”

It looks like the two will be working simultaneously from the 18th century and 1948 to try to be with each other.

The third season will be based on “Voyager,” the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling series. The 13 episode season premieres Sept. 10 on Starz.

