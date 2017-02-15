It’s been a long wait for “Outlander” fans, but there is light at the end of this particular tunnel: Season 3 will premiere in September 2017, Starz says.

That’ll make a gap (the “Droughtlander”) of about 14 months between Seasons 2 and 3. Season 3 began production in September 2016 and will finish in June — and is moving from misty, rugged Scotland to the slightly sunnier Cape Town, South Africa. Stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan taped a message to mark the occasion and thank their Scottish crew:



The story in Season 3 picks up right after Claire (Balfe) travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie’s (Heughan) child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love. The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into Claire’s heart… as well as new doubt. Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other. As always, adversity, mystery, and adventure await them on the path to reunion. And the question remains: When they find each other, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones, all those years ago?

Season 3 will consist of 13 episodes, based on the third book in Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” book series, “Voyager.” Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries serve as executive producers of “Outlander,” which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.