Fox Developing Drama Based on Book ‘Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox has ordered a script for a drama series based on the book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The book by Lawrence Otis Graham was a non-fiction piece in which Graham interviewed members of some of the most prominent black families in America. The series is described as a multi-generational family drama uncovering the lives of America’s black upper class by chronicling a dazzling Chicago dynasty with a dark secret threatening to rip it apart.

Wendy Calhoun will write the project and executive produce. Ben Silverman and Montrel McKay will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.

Should it move forward, “Our Kind of People” would be the latest Fox show to focus on wealthy black Americans. The network has found great success with “Empire,” which explores the drama inside of a multi-million dollar family-run record label headed by characters played by Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson. And although “Empire” is set in New York, it is filmed in Chicago.

Calhoun previously served as a co-executive producer and writer on “Empire.” Her other credits include writing for and producing shows like “Nashville,” “Revenge,” and “Justified.” Silverman was one of the creators of “The Biggest Loser,” and has executive produced scripted series such as “Ugly Betty,” “The Office,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “Marco Polo.” He is also an executive producer on “In the Country We Love,” another drama in development at Fox based on the book by Orange Is the New Black star Diane Guerrero.

Calhoun is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment and Morris Yorn. Silverman is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson. Graham is repped by UTA.